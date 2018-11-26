Passenger detained at Kolkata airport for ‘suspicious behaivour’, allegedly threatened to hijack plane

A passenger travelling on Jet Airways flight was apprehended at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning for “suspicious behaviour” and for sending “a selfie with an objectionable comment”. The passenger was sharing details of the flight through Snapchat in a language which was inferred as a ‘security threat’, claim officials. As per sources, the passenger was also heard saying he will hijack and blow up the plane.

The passenger identified as Vedan Poddar was deboarded for his suspicious behaviour from Mumbai-bound 9W472 flight. “He was deboarded and detained from the flight after his co-passengers noticed him sending a selfie with some objectionable comment. An inquiry is on,” said Siva Murgan, Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department), Bidhannagar police.

Co-passengers overheard his conversation and alerted a flight attendant. “The passenger was found chatting on the message app Snapchat and using a language which was inferred as a security threat. The incident was reported to the crew members by a co-passenger, CISF was also alerted”, read a statement issued by Airport Authorities.

Poddar, a resident of Kolkata’s Garden Lane area, was being interrogated at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport police station to ascertain his motives, officials said. According to police sources, the man during interrogation said that he was going to Mumbai for a job interview, PTI reported.

The flight scheduled to depart at 8.15 am from Kolkata, took off at 9.37 am after a delay of 1 hour 22 minutes.