Party workers mark CR Paatil’s birthday with medical camps

The 67th birthday of BJP state chief CR Paatil was celebrated in Surat on Tuesday by the party along with social organisations by holding events like medical camps (Express File)

The 67th birthday of BJP state chief CR Paatil was celebrated in Surat on Tuesday by the party along with social organisations by holding events like medical camps.

“The birthday celebrations should be held by helping poor and needy people. I am thankful that several social organisations have decided to organize such medical camps.” Paatil said while attending one of the events.

He added, “As part of the celebrations, blood donation camps are organised in different parts of city, by several organisations, out of which 1,000 units of blood had been collected from Adajan area, 2100 units from Limbayat area. Today 6,000 units of blood have been donated at different camps in the city, which would be delivered free of costs.”

He further said that 60 vans have been stationed at 30 wards in the city which will be used to pick up and drop senior citizens from their homes to the health centre for Covid-19 vaccination.

The Ahir Community of Surat city also organized a programme at Unnati farm house near BRTS in Puna area to weigh C R Paatil with 21,000 forms of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), filled by people from the community in Surat. Under PMSBY, 21,000 people will be have insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

Ahir community leader in Surat R H Hadiya said that last year, in a road accident in Vadodara, 11 people died and 16 others were injured , all members of the Ahir community. None of them had insurance cover.

“Keeping this in mind, our teams reached houses of Ahir community members in Surat city and made them join PMSBY. Our community leader Raghubhai Ahir had paid premium of all the 21,000 members. We weighed C R Paatil with all the 21,000 forms of PMSBY.”