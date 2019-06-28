Party worker hurt in police firing, says Bengal BJP

BJP supporters gheraoed a police station and allegedly damaged police vehicles at Gurap in Rural Hooghly on Thursday, after they claimed that a party supporter was injured in police firing the night before. However, police denied the allegation, claiming it was a misfire.

Advertising

To protest against the alleged police firing, a group of BJP leaders reached Gurap on Thursday.

According to police, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in Hooghly on Wednesday. A team was dispatched after police received an information that a man had been brutally beaten up and was admitted to hospital with a head injury around 11 pm. However, a group of BJP supporters on bikes stopped the officials midway. Officials tried to disperse the bikers, following which a clash broke out and some officials were manhandled.