Toggle Menu
Party worker hurt in police firing, says Bengal BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/party-worker-hurt-in-police-firing-says-bengal-bjp-5803832/

Party worker hurt in police firing, says Bengal BJP

To protest against the alleged police firing, a group of BJP leaders reached Gurap on Thursday.

Kolkata, Kolkata news, Kolkata police, BJP TMC clash
According to police, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in Hooghly on Wednesday. (Photo for representational purpose)

BJP supporters gheraoed a police station and allegedly damaged police vehicles at Gurap in Rural Hooghly on Thursday, after they claimed that a party supporter was injured in police firing the night before. However, police denied the allegation, claiming it was a misfire.

To protest against the alleged police firing, a group of BJP leaders reached Gurap on Thursday.

According to police, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in Hooghly on Wednesday. A team was dispatched after police received an information that a man had been brutally beaten up and was admitted to hospital with a head injury around 11 pm. However, a group of BJP supporters on bikes stopped the officials midway. Officials tried to disperse the bikers, following which a clash broke out and some officials were manhandled.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana Congress leader’s murder shameful and sad, says Rahul Gandhi
2 World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies Live Cricket: How to watch match live on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV
3 ‘Bomb threat’ on Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight turns out to be hoax