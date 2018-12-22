Party won in five towns Direct mayoral polls concept brings big gains for BJP

THE BJP’s decision in September this year to hold direct mayoral polls in Haryana proved beneficial to the party in all five towns that went to polls recently.

BJP’s mayoral candidates won in all five towns: Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Yamunanagar. They won even municipal corporations such as Rohtak and Hisar where the saffron party could not get majority in the polls of ward councillors. For example, in Rohtak, the BJP could win just eight councilors out of total 22 wards while in Hisar it secured seven wards out of total 20 segments. Had the Mayors were to be elected by councilors, it would have been a challenging task for the saffron party to get the top post of the civic body in Rohtak as well in Hisar.

However, in direct poll battle for Mayor, its candidates won comfortably because of division among opposition voters. In Rohtak, BJP candidate Manmohan Goyal (BJP) secured 65,822 votes while Congress backed independent Sita Ram Sachdeva got 51,046 votes and INLD’s Sanchit Nandal was voted 32,775 votes.

Media Adviser to the CM, Rajiv Jain, admits that the direct mayoral polls have given an advantage to the BJP. “Ward councillor is small poll battle that is contested on local and personal issues. However, in the mayoral polls, people vote on party lines. And we contested polls on party symbol and people voted us on the basis of policies of BJP,” says Jain, a BJP leader, told The Indian Express.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes that system of direct mayoral polls is better than all other systems of elections for the civic bodies. “We have seen in Uttar Pradesh where mayoral polls are held in all twelve big corporations in a systematic way. The developmental works are also executed speedily there,” said Khattar recently.

Congress MLA and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma says that the BJP was preparing for mayoral polls since long. “The delimitation of wards was done as per their (BJP) convenience keeping in view the mayoral as well ward councillor elections,” claims Sharma, who lives in Karnal, which is home town of the Chief Minister.

Sharma blamed BJP for “playing caste card” in civic body polls while giving reference of an advertisement projecting the CM as “Punjabi CM”. The CM has already distanced with the controversial advertisement stating that they have nothing to do with it. Rajiv Jain terms the allegations as “frustration of Congress”. “When the Assembly passed a bill for direct mayoral polls in September, no opposition party had opposed it,” says Jain, whose wife Kavita Jain is Urban Local Bodies Minister of Haryana.

Kuldeep Sharma also admits lack of organisational structure of Congress at ground level as one among the major reasons for its defeat in the civic body polls adding that even block and district level committees of Congress don’t exist currently.