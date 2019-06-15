Party failed to gauge mood in Kerala: CPM

In its poll review released on Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said the party should seriously examine why its base is not expanding despite hard work and the state government’s performance in Kerala.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) could win only one out of the 20 seats in Kerala in the parliamentary elections. The CPM’s Central Committee said the party, which was hopeful of getting a majority of the seats in Kerala, had failed to understand the mood of people. It also said that the party must ensure that its opponents don’t get opportunities to label it as a perpetrator of political violence.

“Why we failed to understand the mood of the people is a matter of serious concern,” it said. It also said that the BJP getting 15.56 per cent of the votes is a matter of concern. “Patient and concerted political, ideological and organisational work is necessary to contain the growth of BJP in Kerala. Post elections, efforts to destabilise the LDF Government in Kerala will intensify. The party must strengthen campaigns for upholding principles of federalism and stand in solidarity with the state government,’’ said the review.

The review stated that the “fear” of the BJP and Narendra Modi forming a government at the Centre caused a shift among “secular and democratic-minded sections”, particularly the minorities, in favour of the UDF. The decision to field Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad was taken to enhance this, it said.

The CPM central committee said the stand taken by the party and the LDF government to uphold the Supreme Court verdict lifting age restrictions to entry of women to Sabarimala temple was correct. It said that in order to “create confusion” among a section of devotees, the Congress, RSS and BJP reversed their earlier position of supporting the Supreme Court verdict and organised a “virulent” campaign against the party and the LDF government.

“They were able to wean away a section of our traditional supporters. To ensure the defeat of the CPM and the Left, the BJP has always been transferring a portion of its votes in favour of the UDF. This time too, other than in five constituencies — Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad — BJP transferred a portion of its votes in favour of the UDF,” it said.

The review said the party’s appeal to the youth continued to be “restricted”. “The growth of tutorial colleges “debarring political activity” has ensured that crores of youngsters are “separated from acquiring any political consciousness”.