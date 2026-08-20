‘Party above nation for Congress’: BJP slams CWC’s Vande Mataram resolution

The BJP on Wednesday condemned the Congress’s resolution to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, saying the “party was above the nation” for Congress members.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of becoming the “new Muslim League” by insisting on the same demand that the Muslim League had made regarding the national song. He said that the Congress’ decision also raised questions on its “patriotism and loyalty” to the country.
Trivedi stressed that the resolution passed in the Congress meeting on Wednesday was “extremely reprehensible”.
“The Congress Working Committee’s resolution seems more important to it than the powers granted by the Constitution and the laws made by Parliament. The Congress has also proven that it considers itself above the Constitution, above the country, and its party resolution above constitutional law,” he said.
Terming the Congress’ decision “extremely condemnable”, Trivedi said, “This decision has completely shattered its (the Congress’) claim of being the self-proclaimed sole copyright holder of the freedom struggle.”
Trivedi said the Congress had put an end to “speculation that it has become today’s new Muslim League”.
“Because the same obstinacy that the Muslim League had in 1937 regarding Vande Mataram is the same obstinacy that the Congress is showing in 2026 regarding Vande Mataram,” he posted on X.
“Instead of forgetting such a shameful chapter or rectifying the situation, the Congress has embraced it. It reveals the party’s current state. There is no longer any doubt that its loyalty to the nation completely comes under suspicion,” he said.
The Congress on Wednesday resolved that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at all party events in future. The decisions were taken at a four-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).