‘Party above nation for Congress’: BJP slams CWC’s Vande Mataram resolution

The BJP on Wednesday condemned the Congress’s resolution to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, saying the “party was above the nation” for Congress members.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of becoming the “new Muslim League” by insisting on the same demand that the Muslim League had made regarding the national song. He said that the Congress’ decision also raised questions on its “patriotism and loyalty” to the country.

Trivedi stressed that the resolution passed in the Congress meeting on Wednesday was “extremely reprehensible”.

“The Congress Working Committee’s resolution seems more important to it than the powers granted by the Constitution and the laws made by Parliament. The Congress has also proven that it considers itself above the Constitution, above the country, and its party resolution above constitutional law,” he said.