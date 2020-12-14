Partnership to improve nutrition

Welcoming the initiative, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said: “The partnership of BMGF and Anil Agarwal Foundation to ameliorate malnutrition will surely have a lasting impact and further strengthen PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Suposhit Bharat.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with the Anil Agarwal Foundation to support the Union Women and Child Development Ministry in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-2, which aims to end all forms of hunger and malnutrition by the year 2030.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Gates and Agarwal concurred that the “future of children and women will be made more secure by eradicating poverty at the grassroots level”, according to a media release.

Project Nand Ghar, an Anil Agarwal Foundation initiative, in coordination with the Women and Child Development ministry, is “transforming the anganwadi ecosystem by modernising infrastructure and focusing on services for eradicating child malnutrition”, among others.

In partnership, the two organisations, along with the ministry, will “jointly fund the transformation of Anganwadis and strengthen nutrition interventions” in Uttar Pradesh.

Welcoming the initiative, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said: “The partnership of BMGF and Anil Agarwal Foundation to ameliorate malnutrition will surely have a lasting impact and further strengthen PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Suposhit Bharat.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.