Parties, people should have been taken into confidence: Mamata on J&K reorganisation bill

A day after the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, should have been discussed with all political parties and that the people should have been taken into confidence before its passage in Parliament.

Advertising

“They (the Centre) should have discussed (the Bill) with all political parties. They should have discussed it with the people of Kashmir. They should have called a meeting. We have to take the people into confidence,” said Banerjee.

Read | Jammu and Kashmir loses special status, to become a Union Territory: A timeline

“We are patriotic people and we love our motherland. I firmly believe that Kashmiri people are our brothers and sisters. I do not agree with the procedural method through which the Bill has been passed. I am not talking about the merit of the Bill. We cannot support this (Bill) and we cannot vote for this (Bill) too,” she said, arguing that constitutional and legal provisions were not adhered to when the Bill was tabled.

Advertising

Banerjee also demanded the release of political leaders including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Read | J&K is now free from shackles, new dawn and better tomorrow awaits: PM Modi

“They are Kashmiri people they should not feel isolated. They are political personalities. They are not terrorists. They should be immediately released,” said Mamata.

“Nobody should feel isolated. They are Indian citizens. Let us build confidence among the people. They should not feel scared. We should not panic. We want peaceful negotiation and solution,” said Mamata.