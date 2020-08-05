Parties in Jammu & Kashmir term Aug 5 ‘darkest patch in history’

The National Conference said August 5 marked “the forcible, illegal and unconstitutional infringement of the rights” of J&K’s people. (File) The National Conference said August 5 marked “the forcible, illegal and unconstitutional infringement of the rights” of J&K’s people. (File)

On the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, political parties in the Union territory said they would fight the changes made to the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

The National Conference said that August 5 “is the darkest patch in the history of J&K marking the forcible, illegal and unconstitutional infringement of the rights of its people saying the party will fight the battle for the restoration of people’s rights peacefully and legally”.

Saying the actions of August 5 last year were an “undemocratic onslaught on the rights and honour of the people of J&K”, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the measures “betray the breach of faith and outrageous back peddling on the solemn commitments the people of J&K had got from the union of India at the time of accession”.

PDP’s Suhail Bukhari said that August 5 is a reminder of “a constitutional fraud” perpetrated on the people of J&K.

“While it is a dark patch of our political history, it is also a reminder of a black day in the constitutional democracy of India as a country too, given the way top institutions, that form the heart and soul of a country, acted or did not.”

He said that the continued confinement of party leader Mehbooba Mufti is “reflective of her unflinching resolve and uncompromising stance as well as the cowardice of the people at the helm of affairs in Delhi and Srinagar”.

He said they would resist this “democratically and peacefully”. However, the roadmap can only come when the leadership is freed.

Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference convened an online meeting of its executive committee and asserted that decisions taken on and after August 5 “are not acceptable to people. These decisions have been thrust on the people of Kashmir and are bereft of any acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.”

Party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said, “For us, August 5, 2019 is a negative milestone. This will be remembered as a sad day, a day of disempowerment, a day of attack on our identity.” Lone was released from detention on July 31.

CPM leader MY Tarigami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified the decision on the floor of the House saying it would end decades-long militancy, separatism and corruption in the region and bring development, jobs and prosperity. “However, one year down the line, promises proved to be a mirage and the claims a hoax. None of the aforementioned claims pass the test of reality.”

He said that one of the loudest statements heard ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 was that it was an impediment in development, investment and job creation. Tarigami questioned how many jobs were created and how much investment had come into the UT in the last year.

“In fact the reality is that lakhs of people have lost their jobs due to the lockdowns and uncertainty in the region. Forget about development and creating new employment opportunities, thousands of daily-wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers and others have been denied wages for months together.”

