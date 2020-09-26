scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
FinCEN Files

Parties in Bihar welcome poll dates declaration

Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said he doesn’t see voting percentage going down. “People are reacting well. They will take adequate safety measures...”

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna | September 26, 2020 6:41:56 am
bihar govt, bihar cm nitish kumar, crpf jawans killed in militant attack, jammu and kashmir, indian expressBihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

All political parties in Bihar, barring the Congress, welcomed the poll dates announced by the Election Commission on Friday.

LJP president Chirag Paswan said, "I am a bit emotional on the occasion as my father has been unwell… My father will be digitally connected with us and voters."

LJP president Chirag Paswan said, “I am a bit emotional on the occasion as my father has been unwell… My father will be digitally connected with us and voters.”

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha welcomed the announcement but sought the introduction of additioinal norms to ensure voter safety.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, “Holding elections amid Covid-19 is fraught with danger. Now that elections have been imposed, all parties will accept the challenge.”

