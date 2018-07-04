Parties doing SC, ST, OBC politics will have to snap ties with BJP: Congress

The Congress high command has also taken a heavy view on statements of some of its leaders in Bihar praising Nitish and favouring his return to the grand alliance. (File) The Congress high command has also taken a heavy view on statements of some of its leaders in Bihar praising Nitish and favouring his return to the grand alliance. (File)

At a time when there is speculation over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the grand alliance in Bihar, the Congress central leadership Tuesday said parties which claim to espouse the cause of Dalits, tribals and OBCs will have to come out of the NDA as the Narendra Modi-led government is against backward and extremely backward classes.

The Congress high command has also taken a heavy view on statements of some of its leaders in Bihar praising Nitish and favouring his return to the grand alliance.

Shaktisinh Gohil, AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar, said a thin line separates internal democracy and indiscipline, and asked the state leadership to convey to the leaders and MLAs not to breach the line.

“The official view of the AICC is very clear. At present Nitish Kumar is with a fascist party, the BJP. So there is no question of us commenting. We have internal democracy in the Congress. We are not like the BJP, where persons cannot have their own opinion. But there is a thin line between internal democracy and indiscipline. I have given freedom to all my Bihar leaders…you can express your own views, but there shall not be any indiscipline,” he told The Indian Express.

Alliance-making is in the domain of the high command, he said. “So there is no meaning of individual leaders commenting in the state about the alliance. At present, we have a loyal, strong alliance with the RJD. (Jitan Ram) Manjhi has also joined our fold. And I am sure that in the coming elections, the people of Bihar will bless us and we — RJD, Congress and Manjhi — will be in a very good position.”

Gohil said, however, said that alliance-making “is the domain of the high command”.

He said it was clear that Nitish was unhappy. “The signals are very clear that he is not happy with the BJP. And he is not alone. Because of the arrogance of Modi and Amit Shah, all the partners of NDA are unhappy. N Chandrababu Naidu was wise enough to leave the NDA. Without saying talaq, Modi has given talaq to Mehbooba (Mufti). The oldest partner, Shiv Sena, is also not happy with the BJP,” he said.

“But the loud and clear message in the entire country, and especially Bihar, is that under the leadership of Modi, the central government is against SCs, STs and OBCs. The Modi government is against backward and extremely backward classes. Whoever is doing the politics of SC, ST and OBC… they will have to come out of the BJP.”

