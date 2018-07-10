Parties divided on simultaneous polls, BJD to meet law panel today

In the last round of consultations, sources said, political parties were sharply divided on the issue of holding simultaneous elections In the last round of consultations, sources said, political parties were sharply divided on the issue of holding simultaneous elections

Following two days consultations with political parties on the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Law Commission is likely to meet Naveen Patnaik’s BJD on Tuesday, sources said. The party is likely to present its detailed view point on the issue.

The Odisha Chief Minister had earlier expressed that his party will support the move.

Sources in the Commission also said another round of meeting on the issue was likely after the BJP submits its detailed response on the issue.

READ | BJP, Congress stay away from law panel consultations on simultaneous polls

In the last round of consultations, sources said, political parties were sharply divided on the issue of holding simultaneous elections.

BJP ally Goa Forward Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), All India Forward Block (AIFB) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) have opposed the move.

READ | DMK opposes idea of simultaneous polls

While NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supported the idea.

The Congress is yet respond to an invitation of the law panel for consultation on simultaneous polls, while the BSP is yet to respond to the panel.

READ | Simultaneous elections: How idea came, what implementation will mean

Pressing for a Constitutional amendment to conduct simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Law Commission on April 17 had decided to seek the opinion of all stakeholders, including political parties, on the issue.

The move had come two months after President Ram Nath Kovind had endorsed PM Modi’s call to hold simultaneous elections.

The Commission’s ‘Draft working paper, Simultaneous Elections, Constitution and Legal Perspectives’, which has been sent to the Union Law Ministry, states: “Simultaneous elections may be restored in the nation by amending the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Rules of Procedure of Lok Sabha and those of the State Legislative Assemblies.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App