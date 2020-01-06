Parties condemn violence at JNU: Congress blames ‘fascists’, BJP ‘forces of anarchy’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS to meet the injured students. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS to meet the injured students. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

From Rahul Gandhi to M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee to Akhilesh Yadav, top Opposition leaders on Sunday condemned the violence unleashed by “masked men” at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The BJP, too, condemned the violence and called it a “desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint”. Universities, it said, should remain places of learning and education. Follow LIVE Updates here

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned the violence and spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to direct the police to restore order. “I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus?” Kejriwal said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.”

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited AIIMS trauma centre to meet the injured students. “There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children. Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads,” she said.

She later tweeted, “India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah’s goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future… To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn’t their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived.”

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Situation in JNU is clearly out of hand. @DelhiPolice cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with iron hand. #JNUattack #SOSJNU”

Former Union minister Manish Tewari argued, “What is happening in JNU is reminiscent of Kristallnacht — the night of the broken glass in Nazi Germany. This is pure, unadulterated Fascism playing itself out – State sponsored terror. This is exactly how the Hitler’s youths operated.”

“What we are seeing on live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner? If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief,” said former home minister P Chidambaram.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Masked men attacking teachers and students in JNU shows the low to which the government will stoop in order to rule through fear. The BJP is using violence and hate to polarise society and stifle dissent. The ABVP are acting like the storm troopers of the BJP.”

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee decided to rush a party delegation to Delhi. “…No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia, Vivek Gupta) headed to Delhi to show solidarity with ShaheenBagh, JNU,” Banerjee said.

In Chennai, DMK chief Stalin condemned the violence. “…DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of CAA 2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately,” he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence.”

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, tweeted, “…If you’re an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter…”

