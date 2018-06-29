Parties attended swearing-in, doesn’t mean they would contest together: Deve Gowda

The JD(S) chief said he would soon meet non-NDA leaders to discuss the matter. The JD(S) chief said he would soon meet non-NDA leaders to discuss the matter.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said that leaders of several non-BJP parties may have put up a show of unity at the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as the Karnataka Chief Minister, but it did not mean that they would go together in all states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament House, Deve Gowda said there was a need for formation of a third front at the earliest, citing repeated pleas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in favour of simultaneous polls. “Going by the signals they are giving to their cadres, there is greater possibility of early polls,” he said. The JD(S) chief said he would soon meet non-NDA leaders to discuss the matter.

“It is not necessary that the parties, which attended the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy as Karnataka CM, will fight together in all states,” Gowda told reporters. Deve Gowda said he was willing to give one Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka to his ally BSP if the latter provides one seat to JD(S) secretary-general Danish Ali in Uttar Pradesh. Ali, an old Deve Gowda loyalist, played a key role in bringing the Congress and JD(S) together after the Karnataka polls.

The JD(S) chief had come to attend a meeting of a parliamentary committee which was later called off. He said the SP and BSP were considering the idea of evenly sharing the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Karnataka, we will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the Congress despite having small issues with them,” Deve Gowda said. “So far, there has not been any discussion on this issue,” he said, adding, “Rahul Gandhi and Kumaraswamy will discuss and finalise (the arrangement).”

Refusing to comment on remarks by former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah about the possibility of the state government’s tenure not extending beyond one year, Deve Gowda said, “It is his feeling.”

