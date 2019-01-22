Parties aligning against BJP: UP and Karnataka apart, it’s 2014, says Jaitley

INDICATING THAT the BJP leadership is looking closely at the challenges posed by state-specific rival tie-ups in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has acknowledged that the newly forged alliances in UP and Karnataka could have some impact.

Advertising

However, in his latest blog posted Monday, Jaitley said the elections will be more “presidential” and “if negativism is the political campaign in an aspirational nation, it won’t work” for the Opposition.

Writing two days after 23 parties got together for a rally in Kolkata against the BJP, Jaitley posted: “Except in Uttar Pradesh and to a lesser extent Karnataka, the arithmetical combination does not appear to be any significantly different from 2014. The whole emphasis in these two States is on caste coalitions. Vote transferability in such caste coalitions is not so simple. Local chemistries react differently. Many of these combinations end up as theoretical propositions.”

Explained BJP tracking state tie-ups Jaitley's blog suggests the BJP is seriously tracking state-specific alliances in UP and Karnataka -- the only two that have strong anti-BJP tie-ups in place. Its title, “Agenda for 2019 -- Modi vs. Chaos”, also points to his party’s key buzzword in the poll run-up.

The BJP leader’s post, titled “Agenda for 2019 — Modi Vs. Chaos”, comes against the backdrop of growing concerns within the party over the recent alliance between the SP and the BSP in UP. In Karnataka, the JD(S) and the Congress came together last year to form the government. In public speeches, however, BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have dismissed these alliances.

Describing Saturday’s rally as “significant”, Jaitley wrote: “On the surface, it was an anti-Modi rally. It indeed was. More significantly it was also a non-Rahul Gandhi rally. The opposition politics has thrown up four desirous Prime Ministers wishing to challenge Prime Minister Modi. Besides Mamata Banerjee, the other three — Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and KCR — were significantly absent in Kolkata. 2/3rd of those on stage were those who in the past have worked with the BJP. Some octogenarians reached Kolkata to satisfy their late-life ambitions… Negativism was writ large in their approach.”

Referring to the PM contenders, Jaitley, who is in the US currently for treatment, wrote: “The individual strategy of each one of the above appears to be the same. Replace Modi and get on to the Driver’s seat. The Congress, if it chooses, can at best be the pillion rider.”

Claiming that the elections will be advantageous for the BJP, Jaitley wrote: “The BJP and NDA have to be prepared for a battle for a 50% vote in the direct fight contest. Many States will still witness triangular contests. If a second term for Prime Minister Modi is the issue, it is advantage BJP. The election will be more presidential. If negativism is the political campaign in an aspirational nation, it won’t work. If arithmetic is the only hope, the Modi chemistry can prevail over it. People are more intelligent than what many politicians think about them. They never choose chaos as an option,” he wrote.

Drawing a parallel with the anti-Indira Gandhi ‘Grand Alliance’ of 1971, for which he had attended a rally as student leader, Jaitley said: “We had powerful leaders and a head-start in the media. Additionally, the Congress had split into two. One of the tallest journalists of that generation, Frank Moraes wrote a daily political column against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi… The results were announced, India rejected negativism. The India of 2019 has moved way ahead of India of 1971.”

Advertising

Asking whether 2019 will “be a replica of 1971?”, Jaitley concluded: “It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs. Chaos.”