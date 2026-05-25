Particulate matter pollution rose over 20% across Indo-Gangetic Plain in a decade, Himalayas affected

The highest pollution levels over the entire study period were recorded in the eastern IGP – particularly Bihar, southern West Bengal, and large parts of Bangladesh. (File Photo)

Particulate matter pollution across the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) increased by more than 20 per cent during 2010-2019 compared to the previous decade, with pollution plumes from Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar now reaching deep into the Himalayan ranges, according to a new study published in the Atmospheric Environment journal.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Bose Institute in Kolkata, analysed aerosol data from 2000 to 2024 across the IGP, Northeast India, and the Himalayas using Nasa’s MODIS and MERRA-2 satellite datasets. The study was led by Prof Abhijit Chatterjee, with Soumen Raul as the primary researcher.

Persistent aerosol hotspot

The highest pollution levels over the entire study period were recorded in the eastern IGP – particularly Bihar, southern West Bengal, and large parts of Bangladesh – which the study identifies as a persistent and worsening aerosol hotspot. The lower IGP recorded the highest aerosol optical depth of 0.71, a measure of how much sunlight is blocked by particles suspended in the atmosphere.