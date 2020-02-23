Participation of women in polls at its highest level, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI

No country or society can claim to achieve holistic development, or claim to be a just society, without gender justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the International Judicial Conference-2020, organised under the aegis of Supreme Court on the theme ‘Judiciary and the Changing World’, the Prime Minister said that India is among a few nations to have ensured the right to vote for women since Independence. “Today, after 70 years of Independence, the participation of women in elections is at its highest level ever,” and their participation in other walks is also being encouraged, he said.

For the first time, enrollment of girls in the country’s educational institutions is more than boys, he said and attributed this to the success of programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, launched by his government.

India is also among a few nations to allow paid maternity leave of 26 months to career women, he said. Modi said his government has brought in several measures to ensure gender justice — such as appointment of women in military service, selection process of fighter pilots, and on freedom of women to work in mines at night.

The country, the Prime Minister said, has also managed to shatter widely held notions that development and environment protection cannot go hand in hand, and added that India’s forest cover has increased simultaneously with its infrastructure growth.

Modi acknowledged the role played by the judiciary, “which has recognised the concept of balance between development and environment and also given guidance in this regard”. Speaking on the rule of law, he said it has been a “core civilisational value of Indian society since ages”, and this ethos has been ingrained in the Indian psyche since centuries.

He said there were some critical judicial decisions recently which were discussed globally and that before they were delivered, apprehensions were expressed about the consequences. “But look what happened: 1.3 billion Indians wholeheartedly accepted the judicial verdicts.”

