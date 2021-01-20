TRP scam case: Mumbai Court rejects former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea

A sessions court Wednesday rejected the bail of Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), who was arrested in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case last month. The arguments on his bail plea concluded on Tuesday with the Mumbai Police objecting to his release.

Referring to the WhatsApp chats annexed to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the police last week, Special Public Prosecutor Shirish Hiray had told the court that the conversations between Dasgupta and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami revealed their “proximity”, with the latter offering to mediate with the political leadership on Dasgupta’s behalf, including the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, Dasgupta’s lawyers had told the court that the probe related to him has been completed with a supplementary chargesheet filed against him. They added that his electronic devices, including laptops and phones, have been seized and bank accounts are under freeze.



The court was told that the submission that advertisers were cheated due to the alleged manipulation, presumes that they base their expenses on TRP. Dasgupta’s lawyers also said that no complaint of cheating was filed by any advertiser, TV channel or broadcaster, to fulfil the requirements of a person being deceived by Dasgupta’s actions. They claimed that Dasgupta was an employee of BARC and a constituted board was its highest body, of which he was not a member.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected his bail plea, stating that he appeared to have played a vital role in the scam to rig TRP as per the police’s case. The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with “lakhs of rupees” to ramp up the news channel’s viewership numbers fraudulently.