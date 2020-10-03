Parth Pawar’s stand on Maratha reservation irks family elders

Parth, however, maintained that his father was not in disagreement.

A day after his son Parth Pawar announced that he will file an intervention plea in the Supreme Court over the stay on Maratha reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that everyone was free to think and tweet on any subject. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also signalled his disapproval.

“My sister Supriya Sule has already made our stand clear and that is NCP’s stand as well. Be it Maratha, Dhangar or any other community, everyone should get their rightful reservation,” Ajit Pawar told reporters in Pune.

On Thursday, Parth, a NCP leader and grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, had tweeted that he would approach the Supreme Court to file an intervention application seeking a vacation on the stay on Maratha reservation. The matter has been referred to a larger bench.

Sharad Pawar said that the state government has already approached the court seeking a vacation of the stay order. Speaking at Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, he said: “The state government has already gone to the court on the reservation issue. If anyone else wants to approach the court, they can do so… 10 people can go to court. The NCP and Maharashtra government’s stand is to get the stay lifted.”

Asked about Parth’s plan, Ajit Pawar said, “Every time there is a tweet (from him), questions are thrown at me, but that is not my only business… I have several other responsibilities in the state…”

“Everyone is free to think what they want and tweet on any subject,” he said.

Parth, however, maintained that his father was not in disagreement. “He (Ajit Pawar) has never said he does not agree with my statement. He said reservations should be given to all communities in need. He said I have an independent stand and in a democracy, you are allowed to voice your opinion,” Parth told The Indian Express.

Asked about political speculation that he was planning to join BJP, Parth said, “I have answered all your rumours. Can’t answer to any more of them.”

NCP state spokesperson Umesh Patil said the party stand on the issue had been very clear. “Our party leaders, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, have made it clear that the party does not agree with Parth’s statement.”

He said Parth’s entry into BJP was ‘impossible’. “It will never happen.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he did not have “any clue” about the issue. But another Sena leader said it looked as if BJP was instigating Parth to make such statements.

“I don’t think he can make such a statement on his own. I also don’t think Ajit Pawar is prompting him. Wait for some days, the truth will come out,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, meanwhile, said, “Parth Pawar is speaking on issues that agitate the public mind. He is speaking on the ruthless attitude of the state government towards its own citizens.”

Asked whether Parth was set to join BJP, he added, “I can’t say anything for now…”

