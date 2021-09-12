Partap Singh Bajwa continues political campaign, farm unions say it violates their calls

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa carried on with his political campaign Saturday in Gurdaspur, but claimed it was not in contradiction with call given by farmer unions asking political parties in Punjab to desist from launching campaigns till official announcement of Assembly polls in the state are announced in state.

Earlier, SAD had suspended its election campaign in state after protests by farmer unions. Farmer unions and police also clashed during the protests to oppose rallies of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in several parts of the state. Later, farmer unions had given call to all parties to not go into election mode.

Asked if he has launched the campaign in contradiction with farmer unions’ call to defer political activities till polls are announced, Bajwa said, “There is no contradiction. Farmer unions have stopped public meetings. They have not stopped politicians from going to homes of workers. I am going to homes of my workers. We are just having tea or lunch. These are not big outdoor meetings. I hosted lunch for the press today in Batala. These are all in house meetings.”

Earlier, Bajwa had announced that he would contest Assembly elections from Gurdaspur district. There were rumours that Bajwa was interested in contesting from Batala.

His Saturday’s programme was circulated in advance and he largely covered Batala.

The former state Congress chief would visit at least nine different wards and localities in Batala from 10 am to 8 pm.

“I am not confined to one constituency. I am former Congress president and MP. I will campaign across the state,” said Bajwa.

When asked why he was visiting Batala city at ward level, Bajwa said, “Because we have to make Batala into a district.”

Harmeet Singh, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Qadian), which is based in Gurdaspur, said, “Any such political function is violation of farmer unions call to stop political activities to demand votes till polls are announced.”

When asked why Bajwa didn’t face any opposition from farmers as SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhbir Singh Badal faced during their tour, Harmeet Singh said, “We had no information about Bajwa’s plan.”