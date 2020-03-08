Part of Delhi-Jaipur flyover collapses

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2020 1:21:55 am
Six months after the Delhi-Jaipur rail line flyover was inaugurated near Pataudi in Haryana, a portion collapsed and fell on the road on Saturday morning, a PWD official said.
The flyover has been closed for repairs for 15 days. A probe is on, the official said.
