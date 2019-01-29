Parrikar said he has nothing to do with new Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Hours after he met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Goa CM had clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the ‘new Rafale fighter jet deal’, reported PTI.

Addressing his party’s polling booth committee members in Panaji, Gandhi said, “Friends, the ex-defence minister Mr Parrikar clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Narendra Modi to benefit Anil Ambani.”

Gandhi remarks come a day after he alleged that the “Goa audio tapes”, cited by the Congress to attack the Centre on the Rafale issue, were authentic and that Parrikar was in possession of “explosive secrets” that give him power over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reiterating his charge against Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi said he has taken Rs 30,000 crore of people’s money and given it to his friend Anil Ambani.

“Why was a plane that costs Rs 526 crore bought at a price of Rs 1,600 crore?” he asked. “The youngsters of the country, the youngsters of Kerala–they get only one answer. And the answer is that the Prime Minister of India is corrupt,” he said.

Gandhi also questioned the removal of the CBI chief even after the Supreme Court reinstated him and alleged that the Prime Minister did it to “protect himself” and “ensure that no inquiry is carried out” against him in the Rafale deal.

“Why did the ex-president of France tell the press clearly that he was told by the Indian Prime Minister to give the Rafale contract to Mr Anil Ambani. I want to ask why was a man who has no experience in building an aircraft given a contract after it was snatched away from those people (HAL), who are building the aircraft for 70 years?” Gandhi asked.

The Congress president said thousands of young Indians who could have got high paid jobs in HAL have now ‘lost the opportunity’.

(With PTI inputs)