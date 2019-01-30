We didn’t discuss Rafale, don’t use visit to ailing person for political gain: Manohar Parrikar to Rahul Gandhi

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Wednesday castigated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using their brief meeting on Tuesday for ‘petty political gains’ and spreading misinformation in his name over the Rafale issue. Gandhi had paid Parrikar a brief, informal visit to enquire about his health and later said that the Goa CM admitted his disengagement with the ‘new Rafale deal’ forged under the NDA government which the Congress is calling as a scam.

In a letter written to Gandhi, Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, said that he welcomed Gandhi’s gesture in the spirit of the Indian political tradition to rise above the bipartisan considerations and wish even opponents a quick recovery from any ailments. However, Gandhi used the visit to an ailing person to feed political opportunism, Parrikar said.

“It is reported in the media today that you have said quoting me that I was nowhere in the process of procuring Rafale nor did I have any information then about it. I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the five minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything about/related to it. Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me.”

“Paying a courtesy visit and then stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gains have raised, in my mind, questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit,” he added.