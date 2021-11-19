Aadhaar-voter ID linking on House panel meet agenda

A parliamentary standing committee is set to discuss four key proposed electoral reforms, including linking of Aadhaar with voter ID, next week.

It is learnt that the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi, is scheduled to meet on November 25 to deliberate on the proposed electoral reforms.

Apart from linking Aadhaar with voter ID, the committee is expected to deliberate on three other proposed electoral reforms — remote voting; action against elected representatives filing false affidavits; and common electoral roll for conducting all elections from panchayat to Parliament.

The Election Commission (EC) recently reminded the Union Law Ministry to approve pending electoral reforms, including linking of Aadhaar with voter ID.

In August this year, The Indian Express had reported that the government had approached the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with a proposal to permit the EC to use Aadhaar for registration of new voters.

The standing committee will also discuss the issue of remote voting, a mechanism that allows electors to vote from locations other than polling stations assigned to their registered constituencies. It is learnt that EC officials are expected to make a presentation on the issue during the meeting of the committee.

This comes at a time when the EC plans to start mapping the population of migrant workers across the country to prepare a roadmap for the introduction of remote voting. The proposal of having a common electoral roll, which has been in discussion in recent years, is also expected to be taken up.

Earlier this year, then Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed Lok Sabha that use of common electoral rolls will result in saving of time and energy since duplication of efforts by the state poll panels could be obviated.