Parliamentary panel to advise against divesting Air India stake

A parliamentary panel has firmed up recommendations for the government to not divest stake in Air India right now, arguing that it is not the appropriate time, sources said.

Sources said the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture headed by TMC MP Derek O’Brien is likely to recommend in a report that the national carrier should be given five more years to achieve its turnaround targets and the government should write off its debts.

The committee is learnt to have decided to recommend that the government review its decision to privatise or disinvest in Air India and explore the possibility of “an alternative to disinvestment of our national carrier which is our national pride”.

Arguing that the airline has been helpful during natural calamities, social or political unrest, the panel is understood to have taken the view that it should not be viewed merely from a business point of view, contrary to NITI Aayog’s view.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App