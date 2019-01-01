Parliamentary Panel: Steps must be taken to open new uranium mines

A parliamentary panel has recommended that necessary steps be taken to ensure new uranium mines are opened as soon as possible in order to reduce India’s dependence on imported uranium. Further, a stockpile of 15,000 tonnes of uranium is required to achieve supply security of fuel for nuclear plants in the country, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told the panel.

India currently imports uranium from Kazakhstan, Canada and Russia.

Presently, a major portion of uranium for domestic production comes from the Jaduguda mines in Jharkhand. These are “old”, and the ore is found at “great depths”, the recommendations note. Further, the high extraction cost makes it “unviable” as compared to imported uranium, the panel noted. Uranium is also extracted from the Tummalapalle mines in Andhra Pradesh, and uranium reserves are also available in Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the panel noted.

“The committee notes that the DAE aims at a stockpile of 15,000 tonnes of uranium for achieving a level of comfort in so far as achieving supply security of nuclear fuel for nuclear plants is concerned,” the panel said in its report, which was tabled before the Lok Sabha in the ongoing session.