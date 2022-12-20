Parliamentary panel report: ‘Apalling to see few SCs/STs at top PSU posts’

The Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has raised serious concern on few SC/ST employees being appointed to higher positions in public sector undertakings (PSUs). The committee submitted its report in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The committee chaired by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, which dealt specifically with the appointment of SC/ST employees in the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), said that scrutiny of PSU records show that SC/ST candidates were not promoted to senior positions.

In the case of PGCIL, the panel said that it was “appalled” to note that despite being a ‘maharatna’ central public sector enterprise (CPSE), “there is no officer from SC/ST community in the Board of Directors’’.

“No representation of SC/ST in one of apex CPSEs of the country is a matter of grave concern… the committee is of the view that the relevant Act for appointment of chairman/members in Power Grid should be suitably amended to provide representation to SCs/STs on the Board of Directors. Also, if required, relaxations/concessions should be provided to SC/ST candidates eligible for such positions. The committee strongly expressed its displeasure in the matter that the SCs/STs are being deprived of representation in higher posts in Power Grid thereby excluding their chances of making key policy decisions,’’ the report said.

“During the course of examination of various PSUs over the years, the committee has observed that SCs/STs have not been given opportunities to rise to the board/senior-level positions. The committee feels that with a view to provide socio-economic equality as enshrined in the Constitution, the government should take affirmative action to accommodate due representatives from the Scs/STs in the board/senior-level appointments,’’ the report added.

The report stated that the requisite reservation percentage of SCs was not achieved in Group-B category posts, and that it is this group that was the “feeder cadre’’ for promotions and for higher-level posts in the PSUs.

“The committee feels that despite measures and concessions in place for ensuring representation in promotion, the low percentage of Scheduled Caste employees in Group-B is a real conundrum,’’ the report said.

The report has also pointed out that the post of a liaison officer – between the management and SC/ST employees – at PGCIL has been filled by a general category candidate instead of an official from the community, which would have been more appropriate.