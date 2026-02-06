Parliamentary panel recommends review of ‘Superfast train’ benchmark

Indian Railways superfast train: A parliamentary panel has recommended review of the ‘superfast train’ benchmark, noting that the existing 55 kmph threshold for such classification is too low in view of the maximum permissible speed (MPS) of rolling stock and sectional speeds. In May 2007, the national transporter decided that if the average speed of a train, in both Up and Down directions, is a minimum 55 Kmph on Broad Gauge and 45 Kmph on Metre Gauge, it would be treated as a Superfast (SF) train.

In its report ‘Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways’, tabled in Parliament on February 4, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said: “Audit has observed that the benchmark of 55 Kmph for classifying a train as Superfast is itself low, given the MPS of rolling stock and sectional speed. There has been no change in the criteria of classification of SF trains since 2007.”

Superfast train speed in Indian Railways

The parliamentary panel pointed that out of 478 Superfast trains of Indian Railways, the scheduled speed of 123 Superfast trains was less than 55 Kmph.

“The Ministry, in its response has stated that a scrutiny of the list of 123 trains categorized as Superfast reveals that 47 services have speed over 55 kmph as per the current data whereas in respect of the remaining Superfast trains for which the speed has been found to be less than 55 Kmph, it states that at the time of introduction of these trains, the charting of these was done in line with the criteria fixed for Superfast trains and were operating well beyond 55 KMPH,” the report said.

Superfast train speed limit

The committee further noted that the provision of additional stoppages after the commencement of regular operations has affected the average speed of several trains. Expressing concern over the categorisation of trains running at a mere 55 kmph as ‘superfast’, it conveyed its unhappiness over the Railways’ lack of adherence to the speed limits set by the Ministry itself.

“The Committee are forced to conclude that the demarcation of trains as superfast was to apply higher charges. As and when the speed of trains fell below, Indian Railways should have removed the train from Super Fast Category and revised the fare,” the Parliamentary panel said in its report.

The panel also recommended that the Ministry of Railways review and rationalise the criteria for categorising trains as ‘superfast’, aligning them with global standards that approximate speeds of 100 kmph. “The Committee consider the superfast benchmark of 55 kmph too conservative and anachronous and not in consonance with the present time specially when some of the east Asian countries like China and Japan have been running their trains at speeds far beyond our speed benchmarks,” the committee said.

Story continues below this ad

It further asked the Railways to explore the feasibility of achieving a consistent average speed of 100 kmph, not just at the terminating point, but throughout the entire journey, i.e. from the originating station through intermediate stops to the final destination by 2030.