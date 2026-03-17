Parliamentary panel recommends overworked bureaucrats get mental health support, ‘seva bhav’ training

Citing the pressures of an “increasingly complex” administrative environment and the need for strengthening the “service ethos” amongst civil servants, a parliamentary standing committee has recommended that the government introduce mental health support and training on “seva bhav” (spirit of service) for bureaucrats.

The Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice made the recommendations in its report on the Demand for Grants (2026-2027) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) presented in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Brij Lal, noted that as of January 1, 2025, the total authorised strength of the IAS was 6,877, but only 5,577 posts were filled, leaving a shortage of 18.90 per cent or 1,300 officers in the country. Among the states, the Nagaland cadre had the highest shortage at 43.62 per cent.

“The Committee is particularly concerned that a number of North-Eastern and smaller cadres are experiencing disproportionately high shortages in percentage terms. Given their strategic location, developmental priorities and administrative sensitivities, such persistent vacancies may adversely affect governance delivery, supervision of field administration and effective implementation of central and state schemes in these areas,” the report said, recommending the government move to fill the vacancies.

The committee noted that civil servants were operating in a complex environment today, with increasing welfare schemes, technological advancements, increasing public scrutiny, and judicial oversight and crisis-response responsibilities.

“As none of the cadres are operating at their full sanctioned strength, officers are frequently entrusted with additional charge responsibilities, extended working hours and compressed tenures. As such, sustained administrative overload may adversely affect officer well-being, decision-making quality and institutional continuity,” the committee noted.

The panel recommended that the government’s personnel management should go beyond just recruitment and cadre strength. “The Committee recommends that the Department of Personnel & Training, in consultation with cadre controlling authorities and state governments, develop a structured framework for officer well-being, including institutionalised mental health/counselling support mechanisms, periodic monitoring of prolonged additional charge assignments, reasonable tenure stability as against frequent transfers, integration of stress-management modules under Mission Karmayogi, and consider annual well-being surveys to identify systemic stress factors,” the report said.

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The panel said the proactive approach to the well-being of officers would not only improve administrative effectiveness but also reduce their risk of burnout.

Train to deal empathetically with common people

The committee said the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), where all-India services’ trainees and officers are given induction-level and mid-career training, should include modules on “seva bhav and frequency matching with citizens…with specific practical exercises on dealing empathetically with common people, especially the poor, elderly, farmers and vulnerable groups”.

The panel said LBSNAA should also invite political representatives, including MPs, to interact with the trainees. During their district and field training, the officer trainees should also engage with the local MLA or MP to understand their perspective, it said.

“Such measures would enrich the training experience, bridge institutional gaps, and bring civil services training closer to democratic ground realities,” it said.

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On the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the government, the committee recommended that the use of AI tools should be regulated through “centrally approved enterprise-level agreements with service providers, including Large Language Model (LLM) platforms”, to maintain government data confidentiality.

‘Ensure uniform implementation of SIR’

Meanwhile, in another report tabled on Monday, the committee recommended that the Election Commission of India make sure its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is uniformly implemented across the country.

Starting in June last year, the EC has so far conducted the SIR in eight states and three Union Territories, with the process still ongoing in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Election Commission of India should put in place robust monitoring mechanisms at all levels to ensure uniform implementation of the revision process, while also ensuring strict adherence to data privacy and security protocols in respect of documents uploaded on the Election Commission Integrated Network (ECINET). These measures, in the view of the Committee, would help enhance transparency and strengthen public confidence in the integrity of the electoral rolls,” the report said.