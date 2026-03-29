Parliamentary panel recommends modernisation of Railways’ production units to meet rolling stock targets

Indian Railways rolling stock: A parliamentary panel has recommended the Ministry of Railways to modernise its production units to meet rolling stock targets. In Railways, the term ‘rolling stock’ means Coaches, Wagons, Locomotives, EMU, DEMU, Trainset and MEMU, among others.
In its report (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Standing Committee on Railways noted the shortfall against annual targets and advised augmenting and upgrading production units to ensure the timely achievement of rolling stock targets.
“Considering the shortfall against annual targets, the Committee recommend augmentation and modernization of Production Units to ensure timely achievement of rolling stock targets and strengthening indigenisation and skill development aligned to next-generation technologies,” the committee said.
Indian Railways – Rolling Stock Production Targets vs AchievementPhysical targets & achievement of Production Units · Source: Ministry of Railways
🚃 Coaches – Target vs Achievement
Year
Target
Achievement
Status
2022–23
7,574
5,869
Below Target
2023–24
6,630
6,470
Below Target
2024–25
7,237
7,237
Target Met ✓
2025–26 (till Jan 2026)
9,557
6,586
In Progress
🚂 Locomotives – Target vs Achievement
Year
Target
Achievement
Status
2022–23
1,190
980
Below Target
2023–24
1,180
1,251
Target Exceeded ✓
2024–25
1,475
1,481
Target Met ✓
2025–26 (till Jan 2026)
1,626
1,395
In Progress
⚡ Electric Locos – Target vs Actual
Year
Target
Actual
Status
2022–23
1,190
977
Below Target
2023–24
1,180
1,246
Target Exceeded ✓
2024–25
1,475
1,476
Target Met ✓
2025–26 (upto Jan 2026)
1,626
1,385
In Progress
* Source: Standing Committee on Railways, Demands for Grants 2026–27 · As furnished by the Ministry of Railways.
According to the report, the Ministry of Railways stated that regular meetings are held with Production Units (PUs) to monitor production progress and address any issues affecting target achievement. It also added that PUs participate in performance review meetings for locomotives, involving all stakeholders, including RDSO and Zonal Railways.
“Production Program as per traffic requirement dully approved by Board is conveyed to Production Unit. Monthly Production in PUs is monitored by Railway Board. Every month production data from PUs is monitored in Board office. Regular review meetings are held at different level to monitor the production performance of different Production Units,” it said.
Rolling Stock – Production & Budget 2025–26Parliamentary Committee observation · Up to December 2025
🏭 Production vs Annual Target (Upto December 2025)
Locomotives
1,404
Target: 1,826
76.9% achieved
Coaches
5,855
Target: 9,665
60.6% achieved
Wagons
25,326
Target: 26,000
97.4% achieved
💰 Rolling Stock Budget – 2025–26 & 2026–27
Budget Head
Amount (₹ Crore)
2025–26 Budget Estimate (BE)
—
2025–26 Revised Estimate (RE) — Enhanced
63,373.00
2025–26 Actual Expenditure (upto Dec 2025)
50,135.40
2026–27 Budget Estimate (BE)
65,496.60
* Source: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways · Demands for Grants 2026–27.
The Ministry further stated that around 291 projects are currently underway across various Zonal Railways, focusing on the establishment of new workshops as well as the upgradation and augmentation of existing maintenance facilities.
“These projects have been identified and sanctioned based on various factors such as planned overhauling capacity, type of rolling stock to be overhauled, requisite machinery and plants to be installed, etc. An expenditure of approximately Rs. 3,097 Crore has been incurred on these projects up to January, 2026 against a total sanctioned cost of Rs.7,347 crore. These projects are at various stages of progress and are being monitored on regular basis to ensure their timely completion,” it said.
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Conversion of ICF rake to LHB rake
The Ministry further stated that over 1,494 ICF rakes have already been replaced with LHB coaches and the remaining 491 rakes will be phased out in due course. “The shift from ICF to LHB coaches has gradually improved train speeds due to higher speed potentials of LHB coaches,” it added.
Indian Railways advanced rolling stock
The committee also praised the Railways’ decision to introduce advanced rolling stock such as the Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper) and Amrit Bharat Express, featuring enhanced safety measures and modern passenger amenities aimed at inducting high-capacity, lightweight, sturdy and faster trains.
It also urged the Ministry to prioritise the modernisation of workshops through the induction of advanced diagnostic equipment, digital maintenance systems and structured technical training modules.
“The Committee also observe that while manufacturing capabilities have advanced significantly, the maintenance ecosystem in Zonal workshops must be strengthened commensurately. A formal mechanism for seamless transfer of technology and technical know-how from Production Units to workshops should be institutionalised to
ensure reliability, safety, reduction in maintenance time and cost for optimal lifecycle performance of rolling stock,” the panel said in its report.
Vande Bharat Sleeper & Amrit Bharat – Latest UpdateIndian Railways · Indigenously designed & developed trains
🚆 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
2
Rakes manufactured
2
Rakes operational after trials
260
Total trainsets planned
🛤️ Currently operational: Howrah – Kamakhya · Indigenously designed & developed
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More