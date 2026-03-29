Parliamentary panel recommends modernisation of Railways’ production units to meet rolling stock targets

Railways production units modernisation has been recommended by a parliamentary panel to help meet rolling stock targets and improve manufacturing capacity and efficiency. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways rolling stock: A parliamentary panel has recommended the Ministry of Railways to modernise its production units to meet rolling stock targets. In Railways, the term ‘rolling stock’ means Coaches, Wagons, Locomotives, EMU, DEMU, Trainset and MEMU, among others.

In its report (Demands for Grants 2026-27), the Standing Committee on Railways noted the shortfall against annual targets and advised augmenting and upgrading production units to ensure the timely achievement of rolling stock targets.

“Considering the shortfall against annual targets, the Committee recommend augmentation and modernization of Production Units to ensure timely achievement of rolling stock targets and strengthening indigenisation and skill development aligned to next-generation technologies,” the committee said.