Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Parliamentary panel to seek explanation from 13 opposition MPs for disrupting RS proceedings during Budget Sessions’ first leg

A privilege notice against 12 of these MPs was referred to the committee by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

rs budget sessionA Rajya Sabha bulletin stated that Dhankhar has asked the privilege committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs for repeatedly entering the well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing its proceedings. (PTI/File)
A parliamentary panel on privilege notices has decided to seek an explanation from 13 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, including a suspended member, for disrupting proceedings of the Upper House during the first leg of the budget session, sources said on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha’s committee of privileges chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh unanimously decided on Monday to seek an explanation from 13 MPs, including nine from the Congress and three from the AAP, on the notices moved against them.

Of these parliamentarians, Congress’ Rajni Patil was suspended on February 10 for the remainder of the Budget Session for videographing the proceedings of the Upper House. The others from the party are Shaktisinh Gohil, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Prattapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham and Ranjeet Ranjan.

The AAP members are Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin dated February 18 stated that Dhankhar has asked the privilege committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs for repeatedly entering the well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing its proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha saw repeated disruptions due to protests by the opposition MPs over various issues during the first leg of the Budget Session which concluded earlier this month.

As members cannot directly make complaints to the privilege committee, the matter came before the Chair, who referred it to the panel to examine, investigate and report, sources said.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:20 IST
