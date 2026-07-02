Can CBSE skip parliamentary panel queries? Ministry, Opposition spar over accountability

A major row erupted Thursday during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed by Congress MP K C Venugopal, over questions posed to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson Lokhande Prashant Sitaram regarding the conduct of recent examinations and the widespread issues faced by students across the country.

The scheduled agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the parliamentary panel was a briefing followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Department of Higher Education on the ‘Review of implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes’.

However, before any member could query the CBSE chief, Secretary of the Ministry of Education Vineet Joshi is learnt to have told the committee that the CBSE chairperson is not bound to answer questions, as the body is not funded by the Centre, The Indian Express has learnt.