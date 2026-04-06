Parliamentary panel calls for timely completion of Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor

Parliamentary panel urges timely completion of the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor. Check key recommendations and project status details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 03:26 PM IST
The Dankuni-Surat DFC will link the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).The Dankuni-Surat DFC will link the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: A parliamentary panel has called for the timely execution of the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The 2,052-km-long corridor was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 to improve freight movement and logistics efficiency. The new DFC will connect six states: West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways said that the proposed DFC corridor is a strategically significant expansion of the freight network and its timely execution along with cost control will ensure both economic and operational benefits.

“The Committee view that announcement of the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor in Budget, 2026 represents a strategically significant expansion of the freight network and its timely execution and cost control will ensure economic and operational benefits, including decongestion of conventional routes and improved freight efficiency,” it said.

Also Read | Western Dedicated Freight Corridor fully completed; train capacity set to double

Dankuni-Surat Freight Corridor project

The committee also recommended the national transporter to prioritise the integration of freight corridors with industrial corridors, ports and multimodal logistics facilities to maximise efficiency and ensure long-term financial sustainability. It further suggested scaling up the Joint Parcel Product-Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) on high-demand routes.

It also urged the Ministry to strengthen partnerships with other logistics aggregators on similar lines to enhance connectivity and augment asset utilisation.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: How tunnel construction is progressing on MAHSR corridor

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor route

The Dankuni-Surat DFC will link the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC). The EDFC starts from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab and passes through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

On the other hand, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai. It passes through UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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