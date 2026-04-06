Parliamentary panel calls for timely completion of Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: A parliamentary panel has called for the timely execution of the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The 2,052-km-long corridor was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 to improve freight movement and logistics efficiency. The new DFC will connect six states: West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways said that the proposed DFC corridor is a strategically significant expansion of the freight network and its timely execution along with cost control will ensure both economic and operational benefits.

“The Committee view that announcement of the Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor in Budget, 2026 represents a strategically significant expansion of the freight network and its timely execution and cost control will ensure economic and operational benefits, including decongestion of conventional routes and improved freight efficiency,” it said.