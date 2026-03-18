Provide breakfast too under PM-POSHAN, extend scheme to cover students up to Class 10: Panel

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, has recommended that the Education Ministry introduce “at least a light breakfast” as part of the PM-POSHAN (midday meal) scheme in schools, and that the scheme be extended to cover all students up to Class 10, and then Class 12 in the next five years.

Under the PM-POSHAN scheme, a cooked meal is provided to government and aided school students up to Class 8.

“The Committee feels that sudden stoppage of nutritional meals to students after Class 8, when most of them reach adolescence, is like suddenly turning the tap off before the bucket is filled completely. Given that adolescence is a critical growth phase… proper nutrition during these years will go a long way in preventing a large number of long-term health issues, reduce drop outs particularly amongst girls…,” the committee noted in a report presented in Parliament on Wednesday.