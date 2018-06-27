Parliamentary affairs minister attacking Opposition a new trend: RS Deputy Chairman Kurien )Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Parliamentary affairs minister attacking Opposition a new trend: RS Deputy Chairman Kurien )Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Days before he demits office as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, P J Kurien on Tuesday said the trend of both the government and opposition indulging in “one-upmanship” should change for smooth functioning of Parliament.

Kurien, who is retiring as Rajya Sabha member on July 2, also argued that broadcast of live proceedings of Parliament should be reconsidered. “So many unparliamentary words and unfounded criticisms are raised and (they are) telecast live. Even if the Chair expunges (those), there is no meaning. Live coverage should be reconsidered. It need not be done away with, but it should be made deferred live,” he said. Kurien said he had told Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu that live coverage is “harmful”.

Kurien became Deputy Chairman when the UPA was in power. The veteran, who has been in Rajya Sabha since 2005 after serving six terms as Lok Sabha MP, has seen the functioning of both the UPA and the BJP government in Parliament from close quarters.

He said the tendency of Parliamentary Affairs Ministers attacking the opposition was new. “All criticism will be made by other members. Other ministers will attack. That is what I have seen,” he said. “There is change in behaviour on the government side and the opposition side also now,” he said.

Both the government and Opposition sides should introspect on their conduct, he said. “Both sides showing one-upmanship, that trend should change. The opposition should accept that the government’s job is to run the country… And the government should accept that the opposition has a right to criticise them,” he said. He said the government, instead of not allowing a discussion, should use the debate to its advantage.

As for the media, he said it should not highlight indiscipline by members as they are actually getting publicity. Kurien also favoured amending rules of Rajya Sabha so the Chair can suspend unruly MPs.

