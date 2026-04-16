As Lok Sabha discusses women’s quota, two Rajya Sabha women MPs weigh in: ‘There is a hidden intent’, ‘No question of seats being reduced’

As Parliament began discussing early implementation of women’s reservation and a delimitation Bill on Thursday, women MPs from both sides of the aisle in the Rajya Sabha, which is likely begin discussing the three Bills starting Friday, weighed in on the issue.

While the Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of introducing the Bills in Parliament because of “ulterior motives”, the BJP’s Rekha Sharma called it a “historic day”.

“The Bill was passed in 2023 and no one in the Opposition has any objection to it. We want that some of the existing 543 seats in Lok Sabha are reserved for women,” Ranjan said.