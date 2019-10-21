Parliament Winter Session to be shorter this year

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and continue till December 13. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Monday communicated the dates to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament. In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had met last week at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence to discuss the possible schedule for the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be a stormy affair with the Opposition hoping to corner the Centre on the situation in Jammu-Kashmir and economic slowdown.

Besides various bills, the government plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament — the first one after the Modi government returned to power — turned out to be the most productive ever, setting a record for the passage of legislation. The Lok Sabha, which had 37 sittings,clocked 280 hours in total and passed 36 bills including Triple Talaq Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, among others. The House sat for 75 hours late in the evening to transact the business.

Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, cleared 32 Bills in 25 sittings. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the 249th session of the House was the best in 17 years. The Opposition had criticised the ruling-BJP for passing bills without much discussion or referring to Parliament select committees.