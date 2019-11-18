Shiv Sena stages walkout from Lok Sabha over Maharashtra farmers issue

Members of the Shiv Sena disrupted proceedings and then staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday. As soon as Speaker Om Birla completed the obituary references, the Sena MPs were the first to stand up and started shouting slogans saying, ‘we need justice for farmers’.

The Sena and the BJP, had fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections together. But the two sides failed to reach a power-sharing deal, leading to imposition of President’s rule in the state.

In the Lok Sabha, the Sena MPs were joined by other Opposition party members, who were criticising the government against, what they termed, ‘muzzling the opposition’. Some of the members were demanding that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend the house. Abdullah has been in detention ever since the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Opposition, led by the Congress along with the DMK and the NCP who came to the Well of the House, were shouting “We want justice”.

Sloganeering continued in the House during the Question Hour as well. Speaker Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi appealed the protesting MPs to debate the issues which they wanted to raise instead of creating pandemonium in the House. “The government is ready to discuss all issues. I appeal to you with folded hands not to disturb the house,” Joshi said.

The Speaker also said any issue can be discussed in the house, The Opposition, however, did not relent and continued slogan shouting.