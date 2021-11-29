Govt ready to discuss, reply on all issues in Parliament, says PM Modi

Ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that the government is ready to discuss all issues in the House. Discussions and not the disruptions should be the yardstick on which the success of Parliament should be weighed, the prime minister said, addressing the media outside Parliament.

“Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. It is also ready to answer all questions,” PM Modi said. Stating that the dignity of the House and the Chair must be maintained, PM Modi said, “We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings. Saval bhi Shanti bhi.”

“This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future,” PM Modi further added.

Modi reminded the MPs that they are in Parliament to fulfill the dreams of the crores of people in the country.

Pointing out that the Parliament has renewed its pledge for protecting the spirit of the constitution last week, Modi said: “Everyone in the country would hope that the spirit of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav will be maintained. And that the house should debate on the issues of national interest, explore new ways for development and make constructive decisions that would have far-reaching impact.”

The prime minister also urged people to be alert about Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19

The 25-day Winter Session of parliament, during which 36 bills are expected to be passed including one to cancel the farm laws, will begin today. The Bill, according to sources, was circulated to Rajya Sabha members on Friday for consideration as passed by Lok Sabha. The government, they said, was likely to move it in the Rajya Sabha too on Monday itself after it was passed by Lok Sabha. Explaining the withdrawal of the farm laws in the repeal Bill, the government said the need of the hour was “to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development”.

The other bills to be passed in the session include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.