Lok Sabha takes up debate on Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill

THE LOK Sabha on Wednesday took up for the second time in three years a Bill to make a law to tackle maritime piracy in international waters.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill will be in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It had once been introduced in 2019 before being sent to the Standing Committee for detailed perusal. This time, the government has reintroduced the Bill after incorporating some amendments as advised by the Standing Committee.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while introducing the Bill, said it will enhance India’s maritime security, including those of its trade routes. “The government has tried to suitably incorporate the recommendations of the Standing Committee in the Bill,” he informed the House.

He said 14 of the 18 recommendations were accepted, adding one of the recommendations which was about having a Standard Operating Procedure for deportation and extradition of pirates by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been noted and will be addressed suitably. He also said the provision of “trial in absentia” has been dropped.

“Keeping in mind the observation of the committee regarding the Supreme Court of India’s ruling on avoiding mandatory death punishment, the provision regarding death punishment has been amended in the Bill to also include life imprisonment,” Jaishakar added.

“India does not have a specific law or legal provision in IPC or CRPC on piracy. This bill along with amendments would provide an effective legal instrument to combat piracy not only in our territorial waters but in the EEZ and also on the high seas,” he said.

India’s security and economic well being is linked with the sea and maritime security is a prerequisite with more than 90 per cent of our trade with the world taking place through sea routes and more than 80 per cent of our hydrocarbon requirement being sea borne, he said.