Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha marshals set to return to old uniform

Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: The Congress will raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra and stall both Houses of the Parliament Monday, party leader K Suresh said. The decision was taken at the party’s parliamentary strategy group meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Supreme Court today is likely to take a call on the crucial floor test in Maharashtra after the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine challenged the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss a bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes. The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18. It was introduced in the Lower House last week. Also in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1961 to replace an ordinance that provides domestic companies with tax benefits. Sitharaman will also introduce the International Financial Services Center Authority Bill (IFSC) to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial services in IFSCs in the country.
In the Rajya Sabha, the finance minister will move for passage of amendments to the Chit Funds Act. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill aimed at facilitating orderly growth of the chit fund sector and enabling greater financial access to people last week. The transgender bill, passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, will also be taken up for discussion in the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha marshals set to return to old uniform
Rajya Sabha marshals will return to their old uniform after a dark-coloured suit and a peak cap invited criticism from former Army officers and Opposition leaders over its resemblance to military uniform. So far, Rajya Sabha marshals were wearing white safari suits with a white turban.
DMK, CPM give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha
The DMK and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'Undemocratic events in the state of Maharashtra for Government formation'
Oppn gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Maharashtra
Congress, IUML, TMC have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "sabotage of democracy in Maharashtra". The CPM has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "steps to restore democracy in Maharashtra".
Cong to raise Maha govt formation issue in Parliament
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday chaired the party's parliamentary strategy group meeting here which resolved to strongly raise in both Houses of Parliament the issue of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, KC Venugopal, among others were present at the meeting held at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.
"We will seriously raise issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. Government is killing democracy from Arunachal Pradesh to Goa, Karnataka and now Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties," Suresh told reporters after the meeting.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Maharashtra political situation, with the Congress likely to raise the issue of Fadnavis' swearing-in along with Ajit Pawar in both houses of Parliament. (PTI)
