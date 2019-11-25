Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha marshals set to return to old uniform

Parliament Winter session LIVE updates: The Congress will raise the issue of government formation in Maharashtra and stall both Houses of the Parliament Monday, party leader K Suresh said. The decision was taken at the party’s parliamentary strategy group meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Supreme Court today is likely to take a call on the crucial floor test in Maharashtra after the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine challenged the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state.

Follow Maharashtra Politics Live Updates

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss a bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes. The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18. It was introduced in the Lower House last week. Also in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1961 to replace an ordinance that provides domestic companies with tax benefits. Sitharaman will also introduce the International Financial Services Center Authority Bill (IFSC) to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial services in IFSCs in the country.

In the Rajya Sabha, the finance minister will move for passage of amendments to the Chit Funds Act. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill aimed at facilitating orderly growth of the chit fund sector and enabling greater financial access to people last week. The transgender bill, passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, will also be taken up for discussion in the Upper House.