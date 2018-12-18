Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourns for day amid uproar over Rafale, Cauvery

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid protests by parties on various issues including Rafale and Cauvery water.

As the House met again at noon, slogan shouting continued from both the opposition and treasury benches.

The Congress raised the Rafale issue and some party members displayed placards demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal.

Many members from the BJP shouted slogans against the Congress and demanded an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue. Some members stood in the aisle while others were at their seats.

The AIADMK members were protesting against the construction of a dam across Cauvery river while those from the TDP were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In the morning, the Speaker had adjourned the House till noon due to protests by parties.