Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, triple talaq Bill on agenda
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, is expected to face a heated debate in Rajya Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, is expected to face a heated debate as both Congress and the ruling BJP have issued a whip to their MPs to be present in the House.
The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to take up the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
In the Lok Sabha’s list of business, five Bills are lined up for discussion and voting, which include the introduction of Appropriation Bill, 2018. The others are the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha was adjourned minutes after it had convened, following heavy sloganeering. The house will resume at 2 pm.
PM Modi chairs NDA meet
The ruling NDA held a meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, ahead of today's session of Parliament. Party President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting.
Chandrababu Naidu calls for Opposition unity against triple talaq Bill
Opposing the triple talaq Bill, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Monday said, "I appeal to them (TDP RS MPs) to obstruct the harassment of Muslims. All opposition parties should fight unitedly against the anti-Muslim attitude of BJP." Naidu accused the government of forcibly imposing triple talaq act and said it is "a danger for secularism and national integrity."
Ravi Shankar Prasad to table triple talaq Bill
The Bill will be moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Piloting the Bill, Prasad had said there should be no politics on the it, stressing that the Bill was not against any particular community.
Opposition meets ahead of today's Parliamentary session
Leaders of the opposition parties meet in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber ahead of today's session.
Congress MP and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the party would not allow the passage of the triple talaq Bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha. The party would join hands with those parties which it can ally with to defeat the Bill in its present form, he told reporters here.
The Alappuzha MP said there is no confusion either in the UPA or UDF (the Congress-led coalition in Kerala) over the Bill. “The Opposition parties are against the passing of the Bill in its present form. When the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, the 10 Opposition parties had objected to it and wanted that the Bill be left to the perusal of the standing committee. But the government did not heed the Opposition’s demand. Even AIADMK, which had supported the NDA on several issues, and TMC, have come out against the Bill,” he said.
“The criminal provision in the Bill that has envisaged three-year jail term for the husband would not lead to women empowerment. Instead, such a provision would only weaken the women,’’ he said.
The triple talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on today's session of the Parliament. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, is set to be presented in the Upper House. The Bill is likely to face heated discussion as the Congress is opposing the Bill in its present form.
Last week, the Triple Talaq Bill was passed amid intense discussion and opposition in Lok Sabha, with 245 MPs voting in favour of the Bill while 11 opposing it. The Congress MPs staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha when the Bill was passed on Thursday. The party has further asserted that it will oppose the Bill in the upper house. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has said that his party will not let the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha.
Accusing the NDA government of getting the Triple Talaq Bill passed in haste in the Lok Sabha ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Congress said its provisions were against the Constitution as well as fundamental rights.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on today's session of the Parliament. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, is set to be presented in the Upper House. The Bill is likely to face heated discussion as the Congress is opposing the Bill in its present form.