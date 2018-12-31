Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, triple talaq Bill on agenda

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men, is expected to face a heated debate as both Congress and the ruling BJP have issued a whip to their MPs to be present in the House.

The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to take up the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

In the Lok Sabha’s list of business, five Bills are lined up for discussion and voting, which include the introduction of Appropriation Bill, 2018. The others are the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018.