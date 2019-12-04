Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Crucial cabinet meet begins, likely to clear Citizenship Bill
The Winter Session of Parliament that started on November 18 and will conclude on December 13.
Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the proceedings in Parliament, the Union Cabinet is holding a meeting in Delhi with sources suggesting that it will clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill today, before its introduction in Parliament next week. The Bill that could not be cleared in the previous Lok Sabha session has been re-drafted to address concerns expressed by states in the North-East. The party has also issued the whip to its MP to ensure their presence in Parliament when the Bill is taken up next week.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session 2019: The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 will be taken up in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. Follow LIVE UPDATES
On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha passed the SPG (Amendment) Bill amid a walkout by Congress members. The Bill limits SPG protection only to the Prime Minister and his family and to a former PM and his family for five years. Replying to the concerns raised by members, Home Minister Amit Shah denied that the Bill had any relation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, and described as “chance” the alleged security breach at Priyanka’s residence.
The BJP also mounted a fresh attack on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his description of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as “infiltrators”, as well as his remarks referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “Nirbala” (weak).
While BJP MP Poonam Mahajan raised Chowdhury’s remark on Sitharaman, saying it is he and not Sitharaman who is “weak”, Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wanted Chowdhury to seek an apology for the remark against Modi and Shah.
Congress also protested in the Lok Sabha, raising the alleged security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence here and terming it a “matter of serious concern”.
The party also criticised the government for its inability to control the soaring prices of onion in the country. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned PM Narendra Modi on his promise of “na khaunga, na khane dunga (Neither will I indulge in corruption, nor will I allow others to do so).’