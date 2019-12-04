Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Crucial cabinet meet begins, likely to clear Citizenship Bill

Parliament Winter Session 2019 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the proceedings in Parliament, the Union Cabinet is holding a meeting in Delhi with sources suggesting that it will clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill today, before its introduction in Parliament next week. The Bill that could not be cleared in the previous Lok Sabha session has been re-drafted to address concerns expressed by states in the North-East. The party has also issued the whip to its MP to ensure their presence in Parliament when the Bill is taken up next week.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will take up the National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill, 2019. The bill will help grant ownership rights to 100 residents who have properties in unauthorized colonies in Delhi. While the Delhi BJP has called the Bill historic, AAP’s Raghav Chadha called it an “eyewash” and a “lollipop” ahead of the Assembly elections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha