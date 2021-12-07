Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju to table bill to amend Judges Salaries Act; Oppn demands repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.
On Monday, Opposition urged for an impartial inquiry, the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland after 14 civilians were killed in a botched Indian Army operation in Mon district. In identical statements in both the Houses, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident a “case of mistaken identity” and added that all agencies are being told to “ensure that no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents”.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs — including from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — asked the government to withdraw and redraft the amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying that it violated the fundamental rights of a citizen. Meanwhile, disruptions marred discussions in the Upper House as the Opposition continued to protest over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam, news agency ANI reported.