Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju to table bill to amend Judges Salaries Act; Oppn demands repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland

A case of mistaken identity, says Amit Shah on Nagaland firing

Expressing regret over the incident in Nagaland in which civilians were killed by security personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament Monday that “a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush” for insurgents in Mon district on December 4 evening but “it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity”.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and directed to complete the investigation within one month. The situation, he said, was “reviewed in detail to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest” and all agencies are being told to “ensure that no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents”.

In identical statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Shah said: “The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

Govt moves to amend NDPS Act, Opposition calls it ‘bad law'

The Opposition objected to a Bill introduced by the Centre Monday to correct a drafting error in the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that rendered a key provision related to the punishment of those financing illicit trafficking inoperable.