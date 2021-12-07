scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Kiren Rijiju to table bill to amend Judges Salaries Act; Oppn demands repeal of AFSPA in Nagaland

Parliament LIVE Updates, Winter Session of Parliament 2021 Live News: In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 7, 2021 9:18:50 am
Suspended Rajya Sabha MP's protest demanding revocation, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

On Monday, Opposition urged for an impartial inquiry, the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland after 14 civilians were killed in a botched Indian Army operation in Mon district.  In identical statements in both the Houses, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident a “case of mistaken identity” and added that all agencies are being told to “ensure that no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents”.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs — including from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — asked the government to withdraw and redraft the amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying that it violated the fundamental rights of a citizen. Meanwhile, disruptions marred discussions in the Upper House as the Opposition continued to protest over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Parliament Live Updates: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue protest; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in RS; Follow latest updates here

09:18 (IST)07 Dec 2021
Congress MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over China's transgressions

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam, news agency ANI reported.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Nagaland incident in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

A case of mistaken identity, says Amit Shah on Nagaland firing

Expressing regret over the incident in Nagaland in which civilians were killed by security personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament Monday that “a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush” for insurgents in Mon district on December 4 evening but “it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity”.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and directed to complete the investigation within one month. The situation, he said, was “reviewed in detail to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest” and all agencies are being told to “ensure that no such unfortunate incident recurs in future while undertaking operations against insurgents”.

In identical statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Shah said: “The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

Govt moves to amend NDPS Act, Opposition calls it ‘bad law'

The Opposition objected to a Bill introduced by the Centre Monday to correct a drafting error in the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that rendered a key provision related to the punishment of those financing illicit trafficking inoperable.

Opposition MPs — including from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) — asked the government to withdraw and redraft the amendments to the bill, saying that it violated the fundamental rights of a citizen as it provides retrospective effect to offences starting 2014.

They alleged that the bill was an “example of bad drafting” by the government, and that it was “not responsive nor sensitive” to Opposition’s objections.

