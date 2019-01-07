Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill report to be submitted today

The Centre on Monday will table the final report of the joint parliamentary committee on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The Bill essentially proposes to make minority (or non-Muslim) immigrants from three neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship. The Opposition has however moved dissent notes to the JPC report, adding that they do not agree with the linking of religion to citizenship. The members have also raised objections over the way the committee has functioned.

In Rajya Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill is likely to be taken up today. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha amid an Opposition walkout early last week. Also on the list is The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, and The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Rafale debate that stormed the lower House last week is likely to gain steam today. Both Rahul Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman have challenged each other to “apologise” in Parliament for misleading the nation. The Parliament Winter Session ends tomorrow.