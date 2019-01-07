Toggle Menu
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill report to be submitted todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-winter-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-rahul-gandhi-5526247/

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill report to be submitted today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: The Rafale debate dominated the Lok Sabha proceedings last week. The JPC report on the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be taken up today.

Indian democracy, democracy in india, election commission, indian parliament, pil, supreme court, bar council of india, cbi, cic, Narendra Modi, Modi, GST, Indian express, latest news
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: The Parliament Winter Session ends tomorrow. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Centre on Monday will table the final report of the joint parliamentary committee on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The Bill essentially proposes to make minority (or non-Muslim) immigrants from three neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship. The Opposition has however moved dissent notes to the JPC report, adding that they do not agree with the linking of religion to citizenship. The members have also raised objections over the way the committee has functioned.

In Rajya Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill is likely to be taken up today. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha amid an Opposition walkout early last week. Also on the list is The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, and The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The Rafale debate that stormed the lower House last week is likely to gain steam today. Both Rahul Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman have challenged each other to “apologise” in Parliament for misleading the nation. The Parliament Winter Session ends tomorrow.

Live Blog

Parliament, winter session parliament, Rahul Gandhi parliament, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi lok Sabha, Winter session disruptions, Shashi Tharoor, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, Parliament pictures, Winter session pictures, Indian express, latest news

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi outside Lok Sabha

The Rafale debate dominated the Lok Sabha proceedings last week. Congress chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "corruption" and helping his friend "AA". He also challenged Modi to a one-on-one debate over the issue. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley led BJP's defence in the House.

After the war of words in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman took swipes at each other on Twitter over contracts given to defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Rahul took to Twitter first to allege that the Defence Minister “lied” in Parliament that government orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided to HAL. Sitharaman responded by tweeting documents that the company has signed contracts worth Rs 26,570.8 crore and contracts worth Rs 73,000 Cr were in the pipeline. She also asked if he would apologise and resign for "spreading lies and misleading the country”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android