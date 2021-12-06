Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Manoj Jha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy give suspension notice over Nagaland killings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (LSTV)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: After Opposition protests marred the proceedings in both Houses last week, Parliament will reconstitute on Monday for the ongoing Winter Session.

In Rajya Sabha, RJD leader Manoj Jha and TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy gave a suspension notice over the Nagaland killings. TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the MSP issue.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021, and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will site the status of implementing the 6th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on the Demands for Grants (2021-22).

In Lok Sabha, the health minister will move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.