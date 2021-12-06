scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Manoj Jha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy give suspension notice over Nagaland killings

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 6, 2021 10:05:11 am
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (LSTV)

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: After Opposition protests marred the proceedings in both Houses last week, Parliament will reconstitute on Monday for the ongoing Winter Session.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will table The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021, and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will site the status of implementing the 6th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on the Demands for Grants (2021-22).

In Lok Sabha, the health minister will move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Live Blog

Parliament Live Updates: Parliament sessions to start at 11 am today; Health Minister to lay 2 bills in RS; discussions on Omicron threat, petrol prices on agenda. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:05 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Nageswara Rao gives suspension notice over Nagaland killings in Lok Sabha

10:04 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Manoj Jha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy give suspension notice over Nagaland killings in Rajya Sabha

No plan to ban NSO group, don’t know whether it has been blacklisted in US: Centre to Parliament

 

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology informed the Parliament on Friday that it had no information on whether the United States has blacklisted the NSO group, which has been at the centre of a global controversy over the alleged misuse of its Pegasus spyware to tap phones of journalists, activists, and politicians.

There is also no proposal to ban the group in India, Minister of State for Information and Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, said in response to a question by Samajwadi Party MPs Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav.

The MPs had asked: “Whether United States of America has blacklisted NSO Group and Candiru, for providing Pegasus spyware, which has been used to maliciously target journalists, embassy workers and activists; (b) If so, the details thereof;  (c) Whether the Ministry has also banned the NSO Group in India; (d) if so, the details thereof; and (e) if not, the reasons therefor?”

