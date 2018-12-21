Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-winter-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-muslim-women-marriage-bill-congress-bjp-5503260/
Parliament LIVE updates: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018; the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018; The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017; The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, will be taken up in Lok Sabha today.
Friday marks the eighth day of the Winter Session of Parliament but proceedings in both the Houses have been disrupted repeatedly. Several bills are scheduled to be taken up today in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, in the lower house. In the Upper House, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay on the table the proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution, in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir. Reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture and of the Public Accounts Committee will also be tabled.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two bills before adjourning for the day amid protests by Opposition parties including Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on various issues. Amid the uproar, the two bills which were passed were – the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes.
Venkaiah Naidu says: "I have been asked to take action against those coming inside the Well of the house. I want to assure that if action is taken, it will be against both sides."
Chairman @MVenkaiahNaidu : Govt and opposition needs to sort out three issue. 1. Function of the house 2. Avoid slogans and placards in the Well. 3. Ensure prooer provision to raise any issue/matter inside the house. @IndianExpress
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asks opposition and government to hold a discussion to ensure smooth functioning of the house for the remainder of Winter Session. For last one week, the house has been adjourned over logjam.
Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Goel says, " Government wants to assure that we are ready for discussion on Rafale and other issues but opposition (Congress) is running away."
Congress leader Anand Sharma says he is ready for discussion on Rafale but with a JPC.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid din created by AIADMK, TDP and AAP members.
In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay on the table the proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution, in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir. Reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture and of the Public Accounts Committee will also be tabled.
Bills to be taken up in Lok Sabha today:
1. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018
2. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018
3. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017
4. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018,
After today, Rajya Sabha will be on holiday till December 27. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations. Earlier, only December 25 was declared as a holiday for Christmas.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Friday marks the eighth day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted repeatedly. Several bills are scheduled to be taken up in both the Houses today. Follow to get the latest updates.
Amid disruptions over several issues, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “Let the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 be taken up now. It is a very small Bill. So, if the House agrees, we will take it up.”
NCP member Supriya Sule made a brief intervention. “Autism is something which is really affecting a section of children… There is very less awareness in society as well as in educational circles… I request the Minister to make sure that the Chairman and the Committee consist of people who work in the field of autism. There are a lot of technical experts in this country. So, please make sure that they are included in this.”
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned minutes after it was convened. The upper house of Parliament was scheduled to discuss various bills including, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (2nd Amend) Bill, Representation of the People (Amend) Bill, and the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill. The seventh working day of the Winter session saw disruptions and adjournments over the Rafale jet seal, special status for Andhra Pradesh and protests over the proposed construction of a dam on the Cauvery river.
Venkaiah Naidu says: "I have been asked to take action against those coming inside the Well of the house. I want to assure that if action is taken, it will be against both sides."
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asks opposition and government to hold a discussion to ensure smooth functioning of the house for the remainder of Winter Session. For last one week, the house has been adjourned over logjam.
Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Goel says, " Government wants to assure that we are ready for discussion on Rafale and other issues but opposition (Congress) is running away."
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30
Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 2: 30 pm following uproar over Rafale, sealing in Delhi.
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid din created by AIADMK, TDP and AAP members.
In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay on the table the proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution, in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir. Reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture and of the Public Accounts Committee will also be tabled.
Bills to be taken up in Lok Sabha today:
1. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018
2. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018
3. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017
4. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018,
After today, Rajya Sabha will be on holiday till December 27. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations. Earlier, only December 25 was declared as a holiday for Christmas.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Friday marks the eighth day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted repeatedly. Several bills are scheduled to be taken up in both the Houses today. Follow to get the latest updates.