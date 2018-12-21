Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Friday marks the eighth day of the Winter Session of Parliament but proceedings in both the Houses have been disrupted repeatedly. Several bills are scheduled to be taken up today in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, in the lower house. In the Upper House, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lay on the table the proclamation under Article 356 of the Constitution, in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir. Reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture and of the Public Accounts Committee will also be tabled.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two bills before adjourning for the day amid protests by Opposition parties including Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on various issues. Amid the uproar, the two bills which were passed were – the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes.