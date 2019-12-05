Follow Us:
Thursday, December 05, 2019
  • Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: “What does she eat, avocado?” Chidambaram reacts to Sitharaman’s onion remark
Live now

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: “What does she eat, avocado?” Chidambaram reacts to Sitharaman’s onion remark

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha, while Rajya Sabha will discuss The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2019 12:10:30 pm
parliament winter session, parliament winter session 2019, parliament live, parliament session, parliament session 2019, parliament session today, parliament session live, parliament session live news, parliament session live, parliament session live today, parliament winter session today live, indian express Former finance minister P Chidambaram outside Parliament on Thursday, a day after being released on bail from Tihar jail. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who came out of Tihar jail after being granted bail in the INX Media money laundering case, reached Parliament on Thursday to attend the Upper House’s proceedings. Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark on onions. “Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions. So what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” he asked.

Chidambaram’s reaction came a day after Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that she belongs to a family “that has little to do with onions”.

Earlier on Wednesday, soaring onion prices rocked the parliament proceedings. Congress had attacked the government over high onion prices and accused the BJP members of creating a ruckus in order to prevent a discussion on the important issue. The finance minister told Lok Sabha that the government was trying to mitigate the onion crisis by implementing several measures.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Bill, however, grants an exemption to a large part of the North East region from the applicability of the proposed law.

Live Blog

Lok Sabha to discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, while Rajya Sabha will discuss the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Follow our blog for LIVE updates

Highlights

    12:10 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began with the Question Hour after being adjourned for an hour over uproar in the House.

    12:01 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Chidambaram reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's comment on onions

    Former finance minister P Chidambaram reacted to FinanceMinister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on not eating onions. "Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions. So what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" he asked reporters in the Parliament premises.

    11:51 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

    Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon as the chairman disallowed the Opposition members, especially from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, from raising issues not listed for Zero Hour. After laying papers and parliamentary standing committee reports in the Upper House, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced setting up of an informal group to look into Internet pornography issues and prepare a report within a month. As soon as the chair called a member to ask Zero Hour questions, Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien raised a point of order and sought to know why no calling attention and short duration discussions were listed in the business during this week. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, expressed concern over the issue and said it had not happened last week as well and two discussions should be scheduled for next week. To which, the Chair said the minister concerned said he was unwell and, hence, requested to postpone the discussion for next week and assured it would be held on Tuesday. (PTI)

    11:39 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Govt cannot suppress my voice in Parliament: Chidambaram

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon. "I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he said. (PTI)

    11:18 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Cong protests at Parliament premises over rising onion prices

    Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions. (PTI)

    11:18 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    LS discusses conversion of National Highways into four and six lane

    Lok Sabha discusses the conversion of National Highways into four and six lanes, during Question Hour

    11:16 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    CAB a commitment from BJP to persecuted minorities from Aghanistan-Pak-Bangladesh: Ram Madhav

    BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh, hitting out at the "bleeding hearts" who were complaining about the bill. "It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn't reach RS and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India's tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood," he tweeted. "For all others about whom the bleeding hearts' are complaining, Indian citizenship laws are there. Naturalized citizenship is an option for others who legally claim Indian citizenship. All other illegals will be infiltrators. No country in the world accepts illegal migrants," he said. (PTI)

    11:14 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:00 pm after uproar during Zero Hour

    11:10 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BSP chief Mayawati says 'party against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    "Party is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The government should reconsider aspects of the Bill and it should be sent to parliamentary committee," says BSP chief Mayawati on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

    11:04 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    LS discusses utilisation of water resources

    Lok Sabha discusses utilisation of water resources in Question Hour

    11:01 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Cong's Kodikunnil Suresh gives adjournment notice motion on tariff hike by telecom companies

    Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.'

    10:52 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Congress protests in Parliament over onion prices

    Several Congress leaders protested in the Parliament over the rising onion prices.

    10:47 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    IUML gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

    10:45 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    P Chidambaram reaches Parliament

    A day after coming out of the Tihar jail, former finance minister P Chidambaram reached Parliament on Thursday.

    10:40 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Cong, IUML give adjournment motion notice in LS over Chhattisgarh ITBP personnel killed

    Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'incident of killing of ITBP personnel.'

    parliament winter session, parliament winter session 2019, parliament live, parliament session, parliament session 2019, parliament session today, parliament session live, parliament session live news, parliament session live, parliament session live today, parliament winter session today live, indian express **EDS: TV GRAB** New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

    According to the Bill cleared by the Cabinet, states in the North East region that have Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and tribal areas that have been notified under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution shall be out of the purview of the proposed Act.

    The new Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has also clearly defined who will be considered an illegal immigrant, has set the cut-off date for entry into India to December 31, 2014 and inserted a specific clause to grant a hearing to an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) before his/her card is cancelled for reasons specified in the law.

    The Bill has made it clear that the new law would not be applicable to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram (they have ILP regime) and Sixth Schedule areas of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura (Mizoram too has Sixth Schedule areas).

    “Nothing in this section shall apply to tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under ‘The Inner Line’ notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873,” the Bill states.

    On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, paving the way to give property rights to nearly 40 lakh people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

    The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

    Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government had identified the unauthorised colonies, on the basis of the findings of a cell, set up after notification in 2008.

    Puri said, “When one regularises something which is patently or prima facie illegal, the process is a little different. An effective way of dealing with the residents of these colonies would be to confer, as a one-time exception, rights based on five documents which should be in their possession to make a one-time exception.”

    The Delhi Development Authority is mapping the colonies and Puri said he hoped the uploading of maps would be done “within a matter of days”.

    Congress leader Kumari Selja, while supporting the Bill, said it was “a political stunt” done “keeping in mind the upcoming elections,” and asked the government if there was a long-term plan.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.