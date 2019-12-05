Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: “What does she eat, avocado?” Chidambaram reacts to Sitharaman’s onion remark

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who came out of Tihar jail after being granted bail in the INX Media money laundering case, reached Parliament on Thursday to attend the Upper House’s proceedings. Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark on onions. “Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions. So what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” he asked.
Chidambaram’s reaction came a day after Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that she belongs to a family “that has little to do with onions”.
Earlier on Wednesday, soaring onion prices rocked the parliament proceedings. Congress had attacked the government over high onion prices and accused the BJP members of creating a ruckus in order to prevent a discussion on the important issue. The finance minister told Lok Sabha that the government was trying to mitigate the onion crisis by implementing several measures.
The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Bill, however, grants an exemption to a large part of the North East region from the applicability of the proposed law.
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began with the Question Hour after being adjourned for an hour over uproar in the House.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram reacted to FinanceMinister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments on not eating onions. "Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions. So what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" he asked reporters in the Parliament premises.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon as the chairman disallowed the Opposition members, especially from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, from raising issues not listed for Zero Hour. After laying papers and parliamentary standing committee reports in the Upper House, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced setting up of an informal group to look into Internet pornography issues and prepare a report within a month. As soon as the chair called a member to ask Zero Hour questions, Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien raised a point of order and sought to know why no calling attention and short duration discussions were listed in the business during this week. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, expressed concern over the issue and said it had not happened last week as well and two discussions should be scheduled for next week. To which, the Chair said the minister concerned said he was unwell and, hence, requested to postpone the discussion for next week and assured it would be held on Tuesday. (PTI)
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon. "I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he said. (PTI)
Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions. (PTI)
Lok Sabha discusses the conversion of National Highways into four and six lanes, during Question Hour
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh, hitting out at the "bleeding hearts" who were complaining about the bill. "It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn't reach RS and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India's tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood," he tweeted. "For all others about whom the bleeding hearts' are complaining, Indian citizenship laws are there. Naturalized citizenship is an option for others who legally claim Indian citizenship. All other illegals will be infiltrators. No country in the world accepts illegal migrants," he said. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12:00 pm after uproar during Zero Hour
"Party is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The government should reconsider aspects of the Bill and it should be sent to parliamentary committee," says BSP chief Mayawati on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Lok Sabha discusses utilisation of water resources in Question Hour
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.'
Several Congress leaders protested in the Parliament over the rising onion prices.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
A day after coming out of the Tihar jail, former finance minister P Chidambaram reached Parliament on Thursday.
Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'incident of killing of ITBP personnel.'