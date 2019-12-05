Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: “What does she eat, avocado?” Chidambaram reacts to Sitharaman’s onion remark

Former finance minister P Chidambaram outside Parliament on Thursday, a day after being released on bail from Tihar jail. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Former finance minister P Chidambaram outside Parliament on Thursday, a day after being released on bail from Tihar jail. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who came out of Tihar jail after being granted bail in the INX Media money laundering case, reached Parliament on Thursday to attend the Upper House’s proceedings. Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark on onions. “Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions. So what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” he asked.

Chidambaram’s reaction came a day after Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that she belongs to a family “that has little to do with onions”.

Earlier on Wednesday, soaring onion prices rocked the parliament proceedings. Congress had attacked the government over high onion prices and accused the BJP members of creating a ruckus in order to prevent a discussion on the important issue. The finance minister told Lok Sabha that the government was trying to mitigate the onion crisis by implementing several measures.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Bill, however, grants an exemption to a large part of the North East region from the applicability of the proposed law.