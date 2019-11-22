Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi pollution crisis to be taken up for further discussion in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: The issue of air pollution in Delhi will be taken up for further discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The matter took up majority time in both the Houses yesterday. Javadekar had told the Upper House yesterday that the air quality in the national capital had improved in the last three years.

A day earlier, the government had referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a Select committee of the Rajya Sabha after it was passed by the Lower House during the monsoon session.

The Rajya Sabha is also expected to take up the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for discussion after several members in the Upper House sought review of the Bill on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders which was moved in the Upper House by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.