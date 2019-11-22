Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi pollution crisis to be taken up for further discussion in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATES: Delhi pollution crisis to be taken up for further discussion in Lok Sabhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-winter-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-6131295/
A day earlier, the government had referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a Select committee of the Rajya Sabha after it was passed by the Lower House during the monsoon session.
The Rajya Sabha is also expected to take up the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 for discussion after several members in the Upper House sought review of the Bill on Wednesday. The Bill seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders which was moved in the Upper House by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.
Live Blog
Prakash Javadekar on Thursday, while addressing the Rajya Sabha regarding pollution in Delhi had said that the air quality in the national capital had improved in the past three years and the number of ‘good’ and ‘moderate’ days has increased. “As per continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations data, there is a general improvement in air quality of Delhi in 2018 from 2017,” Javadekar had told the Upper House.
Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog
Various bills will be taken up for discussion, consideration and passage today in both the Houses including the Transgender Persons (Protection) Bill and discussion on Delhi pollution will continue. Follow this space for the latest updates on Parliamentary proceedings.
Members of various political parties on Thursday had said in Lok Sabha that stubble burning alone cannot be blamed for rising levels of air pollution in and around Delhi and urged the government to provide incentives to farmers so that they dispose of stubble in a more scientific manner.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention in Kashmir, has been made a part of the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee on defence. Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Meanwhile, the Congress raked up the issue of the electoral bonds scheme in the Lok Sabha, with senior party leader Manish Tewari saying it has made corruption official. Alleging that electoral bonds have turned out to be a black money recycling and political bribery scheme, the Congress on Wednesday had demanded that the government disclose the identity of all donors and reveal in Parliament information regarding donations received by all political parties.
